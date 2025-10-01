10,526 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Toast Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Toast stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,213.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,682.96. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $913,065 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.