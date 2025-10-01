18,813 Shares in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of COLD opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.