2,217 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

