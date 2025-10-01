418 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.0% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

