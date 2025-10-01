4,684 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

