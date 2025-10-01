5,983 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,869 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,887. 20.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BSY opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

