ABLE Financial Group LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.