Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

