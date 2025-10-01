Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on V. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

