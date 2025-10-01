Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.47.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

