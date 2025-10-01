Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Raised by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 162,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares in the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.63.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

