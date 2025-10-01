Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Cove Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 425,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.63.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

