Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 63,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.