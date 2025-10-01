Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Harvest LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.7% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friday Financial raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.9% in the second quarter. Friday Financial now owns 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

