Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

