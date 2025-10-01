Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.