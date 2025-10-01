American Express Company $AXP Position Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 116,850.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $332.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.80.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

