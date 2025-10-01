ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,800 shares, a growth of 6,533.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
ANGLE Stock Performance
ANPCY stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.39.
About ANGLE
