ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,800 shares, a growth of 6,533.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

ANPCY stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.39.

Get ANGLE alerts:

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.