Apple Inc. $AAPL is Avanza Fonder AB’s 2nd Largest Position

Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,015 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.9% of Avanza Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $299,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.80.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.