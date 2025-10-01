Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Boosted by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.