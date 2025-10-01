Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.51.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.