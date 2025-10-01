Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,999,145,000 after buying an additional 6,307,413 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $46,868,648,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.51.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

