Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.
Apple Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.