Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.