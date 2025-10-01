Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

