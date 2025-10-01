Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALAB. CICC Research began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $195.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at $88,945,534.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,513,027 shares of company stock worth $233,510,161. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

