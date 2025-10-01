Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $5,208,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 41,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,979 shares of company stock valued at $42,072,979. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.