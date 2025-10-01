Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $186,735,385. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

