Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 841 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Globant by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Globant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $238.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.Globant’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.