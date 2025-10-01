Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,048 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after purchasing an additional 996,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

