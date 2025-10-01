Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,020,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $630.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

