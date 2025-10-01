Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,488,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

