Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMS stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

