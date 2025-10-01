Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 29,000.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 40.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.