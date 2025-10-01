Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,678 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

