Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,340 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 179.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.99.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

