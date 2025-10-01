Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,807,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 537,398 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 6,621.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after buying an additional 299,143 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLN opened at $425.38 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.02 and a 52 week high of $430.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average of $291.12.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Melius Research raised their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $418.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

