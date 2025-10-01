Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after buying an additional 492,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,434,000 after buying an additional 336,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $698.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $362.31 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $694.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

