Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 886.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after buying an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 93,677 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

