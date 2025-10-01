Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

