Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

