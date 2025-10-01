Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,855 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,525,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,578,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,272 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,419,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. William Blair started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

