Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

