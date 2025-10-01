Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 441,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,576. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

