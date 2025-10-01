Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

