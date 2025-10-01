Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,426,000 after purchasing an additional 481,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $66,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,175. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

