Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in American Tower by 35.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 743,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

