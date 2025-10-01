Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3,231.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 38,934.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allegion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Allegion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $177.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

