Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after acquiring an additional 789,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after acquiring an additional 426,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

