Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 15,693.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 279,033 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Entegris by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 256,710 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.Entegris’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

