Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Affirm by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after buying an additional 722,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 1,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 1,179,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 562.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 213,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,061.14. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,921,456 shares of company stock worth $160,284,531 in the last 90 days. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

